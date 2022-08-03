KDKA In Your Neighborhood: Preferred Headache Center If you've ever suffered from migraine, you know how debilitating they can be; Randi Mager has more. Nurtec® ODT 75 mg orally disintegrating tablets is a prescription medicine that is used to treat migraine in adults. It is for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine. Do not take if you are allergic to Nurtec ODT or any of its ingredients. The most common side effects were nausea (2.7%) and indigestion/stomach pain (2.4%). Please visit Nurtec.com for full Prescribing Information, Patient Information and Important Safety Information.