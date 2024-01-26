Watch CBS News

KD Kids Club: Diya Singh and Kasey Roberts

In this edition of KD Kids Club, we talk with Diya and Kasey about their accomplishments so far and how they have the opportunity to explore the world of politics through the YMCA's Youth and Government program.
