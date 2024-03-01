Watch CBS News

KD Kids Club: Braelyn Bennett

Could you imagine being offered more than $1 million in scholarships? That's the case for a Ligonier Valley senior who has wowed a number of universities with her smarts. We were so happy to have Braelyn Bennett with us!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.