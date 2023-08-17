Watch CBS News

KD Kids Club: Alekhya Buragadda

Our guest for KD Kids Club has quite an impressive resume, from starting her own nonprofit to serving on various boards, and she hasn't even graduated high school yet! We were so happy to have Alekhya Buragadda on the show.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.