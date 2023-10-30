Watch CBS News

Is the perm making a comeback?

PTL's Daisy Jade visits Izzazu Salon, Spa and Blowout Bar to find out about the latest hairstyle that's making a comeback all the way from the '80s. Stylist Janine Jarmin, of Curl Cult, talks about the perm.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.