Insurance fraud agency warns of "wreck chasers" charging thousands after towing cars On Monday, KDKA-TV showed you the invoices -- bills topping $10,000 to tow a car. Unreasonable, outrageous? Most folks say yes, but it is happening. So what if it happened to you or a family member? What are your rights? And how can you prevent it from happening? KDKA-TV lead investigator Andy Sheehan has more on what your rights are if you're in a crash and what might need to happen to reform the towing system.