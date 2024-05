How a gun from a police department in New Jersey turned up at a crime scene in Pittsburgh A CBS News investigation revealed that more than 52,000 guns, once in the possession of law enforcement across the country, turned up at crime scenes between 2006 and 2022. Tonight, in a collaborative investigation with KDKA-TV's sister stations in New York and Baltimore, we're tracing a gun from a police department in New Jersey to a crime scene in Pittsburgh.