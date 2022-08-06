Watch CBS News

Hey Ray: Urban Heat Islands

In the summertime, cities can get much hotter than the surrounding areas. Meteorologist Ray Petelin shows us the many different factors, some you may not have known about, that lead to a city's summer sizzle and what we can do to prevent it.
