Watch CBS News

Hey Ray: The Science of Pop

Have you ever noticed how much science is packed into a single can of pop? Meteorologist Ray Petelin shows us some of what is going on with the fizzy beverage, along with a tip on how to keep a shaken can of pop from exploding!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.