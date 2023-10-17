Watch CBS News

Health Talk: SIDS Awareness Month

We talked with Gysella Muniz, UPMC regional director of quality newborn care, and Rebecca Lavezoli, director of the birth center at UPMC Magee Women's Hospital, about SIDS Awareness Month and teaching parents the best sleep practices for infants.
