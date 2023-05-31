Watch CBS News

Health Talk: A closer look at Ozempic

Host Heather Abraham is talking with Dr. Mehrshid Kiazand, an obesity specialist at UPMC, about the most trendy drug on the market right now, Ozempic, and why it's not necessarily a miracle weight loss treatment.
