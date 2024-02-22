Watch CBS News

Getting to know the Ruckus Brothers

For fans of that classic Motown sound, there's a really cool show coming up on March 2 that you may want to check out. It's a performance by a band called "The Ruckus Brothers" at the Thunderbird Music Hall.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.