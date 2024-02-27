Watch CBS News

Getting a head start on curbing spring allergies

With the warmer spring weather already here, it's starting the cycle of growth and pollen a bit early. If you suffer from allergies, you know what’s coming, so is there anything you can do about it? KDKA-TV's John Shumway has more.
