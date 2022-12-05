Watch CBS News

Free Care Fund: Taylor Roles

Introducing the 2022 KDKA-UPMC Children's Hospital Free Care Fund Telethon junior co-host Taylor Roles. She's beaten the odds thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital; KDKA's John Shumway reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.