Former KDKA-TV personality Jon Burnett participating in CTE research Jon retired five years ago, but in the last couple years, he's faced major health challenges and recently got a diagnosis of suspected CTE. Jon is already part of research happening right here in Pittsburgh to better understand the disease, and his family hopes that by telling their story about what they are experiencing, more people will participate in the research. KDKA-TV's Kristine Sorensen has more.