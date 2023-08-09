Watch CBS News

Flock of turkeys terrorizing North Side neighbors

Blocking traffic, attacking the mailman, even chasing little kids headed to the park -- a flock of turkeys is getting a bad rap in a city neighborhood. KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller has more from the neighborhood.
