Watch CBS News

Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse: One Year Later

With the bridge reopen less than a year after it's collapse, the entire story has yet to be told. From lawsuits, to infrastructure, and investigations, there's still plenty of road to go. KDKA's Chris DeRose has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.