Watch CBS News

Fayette County store robbed during severe storms

As Friday's early morning storm knocked down trees and destroyed structures across Fayette County, a business in Perryopolis was also damaged, not by Mother Nature, but by a thief. KDKA's Lauren Linder reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.