Watch CBS News

Farmers' Almanac forecasts 2023-24 winter season

The Farmers' Almanac didn’t do so well with last winter’s forecast, but it's back with its take on the coming winter. And this time around, the folks at the Almanac say the Pittsburgh winter will be a return to more of what we are used to.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.