Watch CBS News

Fan N'ation: New Jersey's Misplaced Yinzer

New Jersey's Richard Biagi isn't new to being a Steelers fan. His loyalty to the 412 goes back to the 70's and he has never looked back. Since then, his house, belongings and even his pets are a tribute to the team he loves!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.