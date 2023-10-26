KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Mary Ours has this week's Fall Foliage Forecast.

Fall Foliage Forecast: Oct. 26, 2023 KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Mary Ours has this week's Fall Foliage Forecast.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On