Emiliano's Hispanic Heritage Festival

PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison is joined by the President of the PGH Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as well as Emiliano's Mexican Restaurant and Bar owner Benny Ulloa to talk about the Hispanic Heritage Festival!
