Watch CBS News

Cocktails with vampires at The PA Market

PTL's Daisy Jade and Ron Smiley head over to the kitchen for some Halloween-themed drinks fit for vampires. The PA Market in the Strip District has some spooky season events going on and themed cocktails!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.