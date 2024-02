Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the trade commission turned "a blind eye" to Cleveland-Cliffs workers.

Cleveland-Cliffs to shut down West Virginia tin plant Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the trade commission turned "a blind eye" to Cleveland-Cliffs workers.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On