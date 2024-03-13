Watch CBS News

Celina Around Town: Chartiers Valley Dance Troupe

Celina was dancing with some of the best, young dancers in the country! She was live at Chartiers Valley High School as their dance team brought the heat to nationals, winning second place in the small varsity category!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.