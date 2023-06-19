Watch CBS News

Celebrating Juneteenth with Carmi Soul Food

We're in the kitchen with Carleen King, the co-owner of Carmi Soul Food Restaurant, for Juneteenth. She's making some soulful dishes for us - including black-eye pea salad - and sharing the secret to her ribs.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.