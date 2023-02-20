Watch CBS News

Books & Beyond: Lone Monster

In this Books & Beyond, we're debuting February's book, Lone Monster. Plus, Allegheny County Library Association's Carrie Lane shows us some of the cool stuff you can check out of the library - it's not just books!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.