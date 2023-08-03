Watch CBS News

'Bed-Rotting:' How much self-care is too much?

It's a new social media trend, popular on TikTok, that encourages spending a lazy day in bed, but if it's done too much, it can become a detriment to our health. John Shumway has more on the emerging trend.
