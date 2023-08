Back to School: Impact of children's eyesight in the classroom As you get your kids ready to return to the classroom, there's one thing that may not be on your radar. In recent years, doctors have noticed an increase in myopia, or nearsightedness, especially among young children and without a diagnosis, it could impact their learning. Heather was joined by Dr. Ken Nischal, the chief of the division of Pediatric Ophthalmology at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.