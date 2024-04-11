Watch CBS News

Baby born on Pennsylvania Turnpike

You could call it a miracle on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. A mom and dad were on their way to a Pittsburgh midwife center three weeks ago when things quickly took a turn and it became a roadside baby delivery. KDKA-TV's Jessica Guay has more.
