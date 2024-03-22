Watch CBS News

Avoiding entitlement in your children

Every child goes through the "gimmie gimmie gimmie" phase and it can be very easy to fall into the entitlement trap. John Shumway spoke to a child psychologist about how to avoid entitlement in your children.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.