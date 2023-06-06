Watch CBS News

Alchemy uses science to expand their menu

Host Heather Abraham is in the kitchen with Cory Brennan, Justin Burrus and Ryan Reynolds, the GM, chef and mixologist at Alchemy in Market Square. They're showing us how they use molecular gastronomy on the menu.
