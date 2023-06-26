Watch CBS News

AI helping teach lessons

The folks at Carnegie Mellon University, one of the world leaders in AI, say despite the fears, AI has the potential to greatly enhance the quality of our lives, especially in educating our children. KDKA-TV"s Andy Sheehan has more.
