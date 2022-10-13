Watch CBS News

AHN, UPMC report rise in childhood RSV cases

There's a virus on the rise nationwide and we're seeing a spike in cases in our area. Doctors want parents to know the symptoms of childhood RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, and when to seek help; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.