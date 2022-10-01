Shelley Bortz
- Completed internships at WJET in Erie and FOX Sports Pittsburgh before getting my first job as the weekend anchor/reporter in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. From there I went to Parkersburg, West Virginia as the morning anchor then evening anchor/reporter; then to Steubenville, Ohio as the morning anchor/reporter; Jacksonville, Florida as a reporter; St. Louis, Missouri a fill-in anchor/reporter before coming back to Pittsburgh to WPXI as a reporter.
- Held the position of Public Address Announcer for the University of Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Team for 3 seasons.
-Received a full scholarship to play basketball at Gannon University
-Mrs. Pennsylvania America
-Mrs. Ohio United States
-Inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame
-Geibel High School Distinguished Alumni
-In my spare time you can find me on a basketball court, with my daughter, Sydney, and our puppy Phoenix, or enjoying time with my family.
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: October 2021
- Hometown: Uniontown, PA
- Alma Mater: Gannon University
FAVORITES
- Music: Hip Hop and R&B
- Movie: Love & Basketball
- TV Show: Seinfeld
- Book: Any true crime book!
- Food: Italian
- Local Restaurant: Meloni's Restaurant in Uniontown
- Hidden PA Gem: Fort Necessity
- Sport/Exercise: Basketball, Tennis and Kick-boxing
- Historical Figure: Mother Teresa
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: General George C. Marshall
- Quote: "If you're not making mistakes, you're not trying hard enough."
- Word: Love
- Vacation Spot: Aruba
- Holiday: Easter
- Planet: Earth
THIS OR THAT?
- Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? Rolling Stones
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
- Phone Call or Text Message? Text Message
- Mac or PC? Mac
- Coffee or Tea? Unsweetened Iced Tea
- Paper or Plastic? Plastic
- Morning Person or Night Person? Middle of the Day lol
- East Coast or West Coast? East Coast
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Neither
