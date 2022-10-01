Shelley Bortz KDKA

- Completed internships at WJET in Erie and FOX Sports Pittsburgh before getting my first job as the weekend anchor/reporter in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. From there I went to Parkersburg, West Virginia as the morning anchor then evening anchor/reporter; then to Steubenville, Ohio as the morning anchor/reporter; Jacksonville, Florida as a reporter; St. Louis, Missouri a fill-in anchor/reporter before coming back to Pittsburgh to WPXI as a reporter.

- Held the position of Public Address Announcer for the University of Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Team for 3 seasons.

Contact Shelley Bortz: Facebook | Twitter | Email

-Received a full scholarship to play basketball at Gannon University

-Mrs. Pennsylvania America

-Mrs. Ohio United States

-Inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame

-Geibel High School Distinguished Alumni

-In my spare time you can find me on a basketball court, with my daughter, Sydney, and our puppy Phoenix, or enjoying time with my family.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: October 2021

Hometown: Uniontown, PA

Alma Mater: Gannon University

FAVORITES

Music: Hip Hop and R&B

Movie: Love & Basketball

TV Show: Seinfeld

Book: Any true crime book!

Food: Italian

Local Restaurant: Meloni's Restaurant in Uniontown

Hidden PA Gem: Fort Necessity

Sport/Exercise: Basketball, Tennis and Kick-boxing

Historical Figure: Mother Teresa

Favorite Pennsylvanian: General George C. Marshall

Quote: "If you're not making mistakes, you're not trying hard enough."

Word: Love

Vacation Spot: Aruba

Holiday: Easter

Planet: Earth

THIS OR THAT?