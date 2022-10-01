Shelley Bortz

Watch CBS News

- Completed internships at WJET in Erie and FOX Sports Pittsburgh before getting my first job as the weekend anchor/reporter in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. From there I went to Parkersburg, West Virginia as the morning anchor then evening anchor/reporter; then to Steubenville, Ohio as the morning anchor/reporter; Jacksonville, Florida as a reporter; St. Louis, Missouri a fill-in anchor/reporter before coming back to Pittsburgh to WPXI as a reporter.

- Held the position of Public Address Announcer for the University of Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Team for 3 seasons.

-Received a full scholarship to play basketball at Gannon University

-Mrs. Pennsylvania America

-Mrs. Ohio United States

-Inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame

-Geibel High School Distinguished Alumni

-In my spare time you can find me on a basketball court, with my daughter, Sydney, and our puppy Phoenix, or enjoying time with my family. 

VITALS

  • Joined KDKA: October 2021
  • Hometown: Uniontown, PA
  • Alma Mater: Gannon University 

FAVORITES

  • Music: Hip Hop and R&B
  • Movie: Love & Basketball
  • TV Show: Seinfeld
  • Book: Any true crime book!
  • Food: Italian
  • Local Restaurant: Meloni's Restaurant in Uniontown
  • Hidden PA Gem: Fort Necessity
  • Sport/Exercise: Basketball, Tennis and Kick-boxing
  • Historical Figure: Mother Teresa
  • Favorite Pennsylvanian: General George C. Marshall
  • Quote: "If you're not making mistakes, you're not trying hard enough."
  • Word: Love
  • Vacation Spot: Aruba
  • Holiday: Easter
  • Planet: Earth 

THIS OR THAT?

  • Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
  • Cats or Dogs? Dogs
  • Beatles or Rolling Stones? Rolling Stones
  • Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
  • Phone Call or Text Message? Text Message
  • Mac or PC? Mac
  • Coffee or Tea? Unsweetened Iced Tea
  • Paper or Plastic? Plastic
  • Morning Person or Night Person? Middle of the Day lol
  • East Coast or West Coast? East Coast
  • Star Trek or Star Wars? Neither 

