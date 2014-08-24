Rich Walsh
Rich Walsh is the weekend sports anchor for KDKA. Walsh also makes appearances on KDKA-FM, 93.7 "The Fan." Before accepting the job at KDKA, Rich was the primary studio and game day intermission host for the Pittsburgh Penguins and also a sideline reporter/host for ROOT Sports Pittsburgh. Rich has over 20 years of sports anchoring and reporting experience. Rich also worked at Fox Sports Net Pittsburgh and worked as an anchor at WTRF-TV in Wheeling, West Virginia.
During his career, Rich has had the opportunity to cover four Super Bowls, two Stanley Cup Championships, two Winter Classics, two U.S. Opens, The Final Four, an MLB All-Star game and countless other memorable events, including Sidney Crosby's first game in the NHL. Rich is in the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates locker rooms on a daily basis and has developed many contacts throughout the years.
Rich is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and a former captain of Pitt's track and cross country teams. Rich still enjoys running, but most of his free time now is spent on the golf course. He is highly involved in the Pittsburgh community. Rich serves on several boards, including the Leukemia and Lymphoma society and University of Pittsburgh Varsity Athletics. Rich has won awards for broadcasting and his charity work. He was just recently recognized as Pittsburgh's 40 under 40 for raising more than $200,000 in memory of his father, Tom, who passed away from Leukemia in 2009.
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: 2014
- Hometown: Penn Hills
- Alma Mater: Penn Hills High School, University of Pittsburgh
FAVORITES
- Music: No question, Dave Matthews Band
- Movie: This is a tough one because I like so many movies. Since I love golf, I'll go with a tie between "Caddyshack" and "Tin Cup"
- TV Show: Other than the Nightly Sports Call and KDKA-TV News at 5, 6 and 11…I was a huge fan of "The Sopranos" growing up. Now, I really like "Sneaky Pete" on Amazon, but I spend most of my time watching "Paw Patrol" with my daughters.
- Book: "The Last Lecture" by Randy Pausch
- Hobbies: Golf, spending time with my daughters, more golf
- Sports Team: Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and Pitt Everything
- Food: Pizza, of course. I'm on the board of directors of the KDKA-TV Pizza Club with Ken Rice
- Local Restaurant: Roman Bistro in Forest Hills
- Hidden PA Gem: Della Sala's Pizza in Verona
- Sport/Exercise: I once ran a lot…now I golf a lot
- Historical Figure: Arnold Palmer
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: Bob Pompeani
- Quote: "A bad day of golf is always better than a good day of work." Am I allowed to say that?
- Word: Sweet
- Vacation Spot: Disney World
- Holiday: My Birthday
- Guilty Pleasure: Buffalo Chicken anything
- Planet: Earth
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? I reluctantly say Twitter
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? Don't hate me, neither
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
- Phone Call or Text Message? Text
- Mac or PC? Mac
- Coffee or Tea? Starbucks coffee, no tea for me...it causes kidney stones
- Paper or Plastic? Paper is always my number one choice. It beats rock every time
- Morning Person or Night Person? Night
- East Coast or West Coast? Pittsburgh
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Never got into Star Trek… so Star Wars I guess