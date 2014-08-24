Rich Walsh KDKA-TV

Rich Walsh is the weekend sports anchor for KDKA. Walsh also makes appearances on KDKA-FM, 93.7 "The Fan." Before accepting the job at KDKA, Rich was the primary studio and game day intermission host for the Pittsburgh Penguins and also a sideline reporter/host for ROOT Sports Pittsburgh. Rich has over 20 years of sports anchoring and reporting experience. Rich also worked at Fox Sports Net Pittsburgh and worked as an anchor at WTRF-TV in Wheeling, West Virginia.

During his career, Rich has had the opportunity to cover four Super Bowls, two Stanley Cup Championships, two Winter Classics, two U.S. Opens, The Final Four, an MLB All-Star game and countless other memorable events, including Sidney Crosby's first game in the NHL. Rich is in the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates locker rooms on a daily basis and has developed many contacts throughout the years.

Contact Rich Walsh: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email

Rich is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and a former captain of Pitt's track and cross country teams. Rich still enjoys running, but most of his free time now is spent on the golf course. He is highly involved in the Pittsburgh community. Rich serves on several boards, including the Leukemia and Lymphoma society and University of Pittsburgh Varsity Athletics. Rich has won awards for broadcasting and his charity work. He was just recently recognized as Pittsburgh's 40 under 40 for raising more than $200,000 in memory of his father, Tom, who passed away from Leukemia in 2009.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: 2014

2014 Hometown: Penn Hills

Penn Hills Alma Mater: Penn Hills High School, University of Pittsburgh

FAVORITES

Music: No question, Dave Matthews Band

No question, Dave Matthews Band Movie: This is a tough one because I like so many movies. Since I love golf, I'll go with a tie between "Caddyshack" and "Tin Cup"

This is a tough one because I like so many movies. Since I love golf, I'll go with a tie between "Caddyshack" and "Tin Cup" TV Show: Other than the Nightly Sports Call and KDKA-TV News at 5, 6 and 11…I was a huge fan of "The Sopranos" growing up. Now, I really like "Sneaky Pete" on Amazon, but I spend most of my time watching "Paw Patrol" with my daughters.

Other than the Nightly Sports Call and KDKA-TV News at 5, 6 and 11…I was a huge fan of "The Sopranos" growing up. Now, I really like "Sneaky Pete" on Amazon, but I spend most of my time watching "Paw Patrol" with my daughters. Book: "The Last Lecture" by Randy Pausch

"The Last Lecture" by Randy Pausch Hobbies: Golf, spending time with my daughters, more golf

Golf, spending time with my daughters, more golf Sports Team: Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and Pitt Everything

Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and Pitt Everything Food: Pizza, of course. I'm on the board of directors of the KDKA-TV Pizza Club with Ken Rice

Pizza, of course. I'm on the board of directors of the KDKA-TV Pizza Club with Ken Rice Local Restaurant: Roman Bistro in Forest Hills

Roman Bistro in Forest Hills Hidden PA Gem: Della Sala's Pizza in Verona

Della Sala's Pizza in Verona Sport/Exercise: I once ran a lot…now I golf a lot

I once ran a lot…now I golf a lot Historical Figure: Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer Favorite Pennsylvanian: Bob Pompeani

Bob Pompeani Quote: "A bad day of golf is always better than a good day of work." Am I allowed to say that?

"A bad day of golf is always better than a good day of work." Am I allowed to say that? Word: Sweet

Sweet Vacation Spot: Disney World

Disney World Holiday: My Birthday

My Birthday Guilty Pleasure: Buffalo Chicken anything

Buffalo Chicken anything Planet: Earth

THIS OR THAT