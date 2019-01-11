Ray Petelin
Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.
Ray has worked forecasting weather from Parkersburg, West Virginia, to Erie, Pennsylvania, and is well seasoned with the Pittsburgh region's micro-climates and lake effect snow. He likes to say he slid into Pittsburgh on a lake effect snow band and never left!
He holds seals of approval from both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association and calls Meteorology is the "family business" because his father is also a meteorologist.
When Ray is not tracking the weather, he enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter. The Petelins have a cat and two rescue dogs, so they spend a lot of time outside and love exploring different parks and places in Western PA. Ray also enjoys brewing beer, fishing, hiking, taking naps and obsessing about the weather.
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: October 2018
- Hometown: Ashtabula, Ohio
- Alma Mater: University Of Akron
FAVORITES
- Music: Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Dirty Heads, Run DMC, Garth Brooks…pretty much anything.
- Movie: Return Of The Jedi
- TV Show: Twilight Zone…That show was WAY ahead of its time.
- Book: Isaac's Storm
- Hobbies: Brewing beer
- Sports Team: Penguins
- Food: Pierogi
- Local Restaurant: Wunderbar in Harmony
- Sport/Exercise: Tennis
- Historical Figure:
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: Paul Siple (One of the inventors of the wind chill)
- Quote: "Oh no you didn't!"
- Word: "Bird" is the word.
- Vacation Spot: Anywhere with a beach
- Holiday: Christmas
- Guilty Pleasure:
- Planet: Pluto (It will always be a planet to me)
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? This question isn't fair.
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
- Phone Call or Text Message? Text
- Mac or PC? PC
- Coffee or Tea? What is this "tea" you speak of?
- Paper or Plastic? Paper
- Morning Person or Night Person? I try to be an "all the time person"
- East Coast or West Coast? East Coast
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
