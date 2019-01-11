Ray Petelin KDKA-TV

Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.

Ray has worked forecasting weather from Parkersburg, West Virginia, to Erie, Pennsylvania, and is well seasoned with the Pittsburgh region's micro-climates and lake effect snow. He likes to say he slid into Pittsburgh on a lake effect snow band and never left!

He holds seals of approval from both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association and calls Meteorology is the "family business" because his father is also a meteorologist.

When Ray is not tracking the weather, he enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter. The Petelins have a cat and two rescue dogs, so they spend a lot of time outside and love exploring different parks and places in Western PA. Ray also enjoys brewing beer, fishing, hiking, taking naps and obsessing about the weather.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: October 2018

Hometown: Ashtabula, Ohio

Ashtabula, Ohio Alma Mater: University Of Akron

FAVORITES

Music: Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Dirty Heads, Run DMC, Garth Brooks…pretty much anything.

Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Dirty Heads, Run DMC, Garth Brooks…pretty much anything. Movie: Return Of The Jedi

Return Of The Jedi TV Show: Twilight Zone…That show was WAY ahead of its time.

Twilight Zone…That show was WAY ahead of its time. Book: Isaac's Storm

Isaac's Storm Hobbies: Brewing beer

Brewing beer Sports Team: Penguins

Penguins Food: Pierogi

Pierogi Local Restaurant: Wunderbar in Harmony

Wunderbar in Harmony Sport/Exercise: Tennis

Tennis Historical Figure:

Favorite Pennsylvanian: Paul Siple (One of the inventors of the wind chill)

Paul Siple (One of the inventors of the wind chill) Quote: "Oh no you didn't!"

"Oh no you didn't!" Word: "Bird" is the word.

"Bird" is the word. Vacation Spot: Anywhere with a beach

Anywhere with a beach Holiday: Christmas

Christmas Guilty Pleasure:

Planet: Pluto (It will always be a planet to me)

