(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Megan Shinn is proud to have joined KDKA as the morning weekend anchor and weekday reporter at the end of 2023. You'll catch her on-air before the sun rises and out in the community on the stories that make a difference.

Raised in Colorado, she's no stranger to cold weather. Also, Megan is proud to have deep Pittsburgh ties with a plethora of family in the area.

Megan's decade long career carried her from coast to coast. She worked in Eugene, Oregon, and Virginia Beach, Virginia. She recently relocated from Indianapolis, Indiana, to her final stop near family in Pittsburgh.

Before moving to Pittsburgh, Megan anchored the morning newscasts in Indianapolis, and launched a new evening show focused on in-depth, community-based stories. She covered everything from breaking news, to military homecomings, and the Indy 500. This has earned her an Emmy and an Edward R. Murrow Award.

Her passion for news took off in Southern California where she earned a BFA in Television Broadcast Journalism from Chapman University. During college, she interned at top markets including KNBC and KCBS/ KCAL in Los Angeles; she also worked for ESPN3. One of her favorite college experiences was having circumnavigated the globe on "Semester At Sea."

Megan is invested in the Pittsburgh community, and she loves cooking, hiking, and exploring her forever home with her husband, Mike.

As an avid runner, Megan ran the Marine Corps Marathon in 2019. Follow her on social media and you'll see her adopted shelter cats, Basil and Odin.

Feel free to share your story with Megan.

Contact Megan Shinn: Facebook | X | Instagram | Email

VITALS

Joined KDKA: December 2023

December 2023 Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Alma Mater: Chapman University

FAVORITES

Music: Everything from Classical to Hip-Hop

Everything from Classical to Hip-Hop Movie: The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman TV Show: Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso Book: Thursday Murder Club, by Richard Osman

Thursday Murder Club, by Richard Osman Food: Any Italian food



Any Italian food Local Restaurant: Alla Famiglia

Alla Famiglia Hidden Pa. Gem: Montour Trail and Trax Farms

Montour Trail and Trax Farms Sport/Exercise: Running or Barre workout classes

Running or Barre workout classes Historical Figure: Katherine J. Johnson, especially since I got to meet her at NASA

Katherine J. Johnson, especially since I got to meet her at NASA Favorite Pennsylvanian: Fred Rogers

Fred Rogers Quote: "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams" -- Eleanor Roosevelt

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams" -- Eleanor Roosevelt Word: Believe

Believe Vacation Spot: The beaches of Hawaii

The beaches of Hawaii Holiday: Thanksgiving: I love food!

Thanksgiving: I love food! Planet: Earth

THIS OR THAT