Megan Shinn
Megan Shinn is proud to have joined KDKA as the morning weekend anchor and weekday reporter at the end of 2023. You'll catch her on-air before the sun rises and out in the community on the stories that make a difference.
Raised in Colorado, she's no stranger to cold weather. Also, Megan is proud to have deep Pittsburgh ties with a plethora of family in the area.
Megan's decade long career carried her from coast to coast. She worked in Eugene, Oregon, and Virginia Beach, Virginia. She recently relocated from Indianapolis, Indiana, to her final stop near family in Pittsburgh.
Before moving to Pittsburgh, Megan anchored the morning newscasts in Indianapolis, and launched a new evening show focused on in-depth, community-based stories. She covered everything from breaking news, to military homecomings, and the Indy 500. This has earned her an Emmy and an Edward R. Murrow Award.
Her passion for news took off in Southern California where she earned a BFA in Television Broadcast Journalism from Chapman University. During college, she interned at top markets including KNBC and KCBS/ KCAL in Los Angeles; she also worked for ESPN3. One of her favorite college experiences was having circumnavigated the globe on "Semester At Sea."
Megan is invested in the Pittsburgh community, and she loves cooking, hiking, and exploring her forever home with her husband, Mike.
As an avid runner, Megan ran the Marine Corps Marathon in 2019. Follow her on social media and you'll see her adopted shelter cats, Basil and Odin.
Feel free to share your story with Megan.
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: December 2023
- Hometown: Denver, Colorado
- Alma Mater: Chapman University
FAVORITES
- Music: Everything from Classical to Hip-Hop
- Movie: The Greatest Showman
- TV Show: Ted Lasso
- Book: Thursday Murder Club, by Richard Osman
- Food: Any Italian food
- Local Restaurant: Alla Famiglia
- Hidden Pa. Gem: Montour Trail and Trax Farms
- Sport/Exercise: Running or Barre workout classes
- Historical Figure: Katherine J. Johnson, especially since I got to meet her at NASA
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: Fred Rogers
- Quote: "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams" -- Eleanor Roosevelt
- Word: Believe
- Vacation Spot: The beaches of Hawaii
- Holiday: Thanksgiving: I love food!
- Planet: Earth
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? Facebook, I enjoy the interaction!
- Cats or Dogs? Both cats and dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? I'm a big Beatles fan
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
- Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call, hands down
- Mac or PC? Mac
- Coffee or Tea? Coffee is a daily necessity for me!
- Paper or Plastic? Paper
- Morning Person or Night Person? Morning! I never miss a good sunrise!
- East Coast or West Coast? East Coast
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars