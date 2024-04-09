(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Mamie Bah joined the KDKA news team in the fall of 2023. You can catch her on air Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m.. Mamie enjoys human interest, investigative, and impact stories.

She began her on-air career in 2021, a long-awaited dream come true, in Dayton, Ohio. Mamie won the station its first Edward R. Murrow in 2022. In 2023, she won another Murrow, a Society of Professional Journalists award, and received an Emmy nomination.

Before moving to the Midwest, Mamie sent time behind the scenes in Albany, New York, where she got her start in the business.

She worked as a news producer for more than two years, receiving two Emmy nominations. During that time, Mamie attended the University at Albany, to earn her Master's degree.

Contact Mamie Bah: Facebook | Instagram | Email

When Mamie is not at work, she enjoys traveling, taking pictures, shopping, watching YouTube, and most of all, spending time with friends and family.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: November 2023

November 2023 Hometown: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Alma Mater: University at Albany: MPA 2021; State University of New York at Plattsburgh: B.S. 2018

FAVORITES

Music: R&B and Soul

R&B and Soul Movie: Mulan

Mulan TV Show: Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Book: Becoming by Michelle Obama

Becoming by Michelle Obama Food: Pad Thai

Pad Thai Local Restaurant: Altius

Altius Hidden Pa. Gem: Fallingwater

Fallingwater Sport/Exercise: Walking

Walking Historical Figure: Maya Angelo

Maya Angelo Favorite Pennsylvanian: Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant Quote: "It always seems impossible, until it is done." -- Nelson Mandela

"It always seems impossible, until it is done." -- Nelson Mandela Word: Perseverance

Perseverance Vacation Spot: Cancun, Mexico

Cancun, Mexico Holiday: Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Planet: Mars

THIS OR THAT