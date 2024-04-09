Mamie Bah
Mamie Bah joined the KDKA news team in the fall of 2023. You can catch her on air Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m.. Mamie enjoys human interest, investigative, and impact stories.
She began her on-air career in 2021, a long-awaited dream come true, in Dayton, Ohio. Mamie won the station its first Edward R. Murrow in 2022. In 2023, she won another Murrow, a Society of Professional Journalists award, and received an Emmy nomination.
Before moving to the Midwest, Mamie sent time behind the scenes in Albany, New York, where she got her start in the business.
She worked as a news producer for more than two years, receiving two Emmy nominations. During that time, Mamie attended the University at Albany, to earn her Master's degree.
When Mamie is not at work, she enjoys traveling, taking pictures, shopping, watching YouTube, and most of all, spending time with friends and family.
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: November 2023
- Hometown: The Bronx, New York
- Alma Mater: University at Albany: MPA 2021; State University of New York at Plattsburgh: B.S. 2018
FAVORITES
- Music: R&B and Soul
- Movie: Mulan
- TV Show: Game of Thrones
- Book: Becoming by Michelle Obama
- Food: Pad Thai
- Local Restaurant: Altius
- Hidden Pa. Gem: Fallingwater
- Sport/Exercise: Walking
- Historical Figure: Maya Angelo
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: Kobe Bryant
- Quote: "It always seems impossible, until it is done." -- Nelson Mandela
- Word: Perseverance
- Vacation Spot: Cancun, Mexico
- Holiday: Thanksgiving
- Planet: Mars
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Tearjerker
- Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call
- Mac or PC? Mac
- Coffee or Tea? Coffee
- Paper or Plastic? Plastic
- Morning Person or Night Person? Morning Person
- East Coast or West Coast? East Coast
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Neither