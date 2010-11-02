Lynne Hayes-Freeland
Lynne Hayes-Freeland is the producer/host of "The Lynne Hayes-Freeland Show," a weekly half-hour show that concentrates on local African American issues.
She began her broadcast career as the producer of the Roy Fox Show on KDKA-Radio. Since joining KDKA in 1976, Lynne has held a variety of positions. She was a field producer for the station's "Evening Magazine" program. In 1981, Lynne moved to the station's programming department where she created "Weekend Magazine", produced what was then known as the "Vibrations" program, and directed a variety of commercial efforts. In 1985, Lynne began a five-year stint as the producer of KDKA's Annual Children's Hospital Free Care Fund Telethon. As a result of those efforts, Lynne was named Director of Community Programs until her move to the news department.
An active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, Lynne has also been involved in a variety of community service work including volunteering time on several local Boards. Her work has been recognized by organizations both locally and nationally.
A graduate of St. Paul's Cathedral, now part of Oakland Catholic, and Duquesne University, Lynne resides in Pittsburgh.
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: May 1977
- Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa. (Oakland)
- Alma Mater: Duquesne University
FAVORITES
- Music: Jazz (First broadcast job was Jazz DJ)
- Movie: "West Side Story" and "Mahogany"
- TV Show: "Queen Sugar", "Greenleaf", "The Good Wife"
- Book: "The Great Gatsby", "How Stella Got her Groove Back"
- Hobbies: Tennis, Crafts, Skiing, Book Club, Gardening
- Sports Team: The Steelers. Second Favorite: Tucker Middle School (In Stone Mtn. Ga, where my son is the coach)
- Local Restaurant: Relatively new vegetarian - so always looking for new meatless options.
- Sport/Exercise: Water Aerobics and Zumba
- Historical Figure: My newest "she-roes" are the three women featured in "Hidden Figures"
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: C. Delores Tucker
- Quote: "This is the beginning of a new day. We have been given this day to do as we will. We can waste it or use it for good. When tomorrow comes this day will be gone forever and in its place something we left behind." - Unknown
- Vacation Spot: Anguilla and/or Negril, Jamaica
- Holiday: Christmas for sure
- Guilty Pleasure: Watching a good movie, on the couch with buttered popcorn
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? Hands down, Beatles
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Romantic Comedy
- Phone Call or Text Message? If I know you, call. If I don't, text.
- Mac or PC? Mac
- Coffee or Tea? Coffee/Latte
- Paper or Plastic? Neither - China and silver
- Morning Person or Night Person? Night
- East Coast or West Coast? West Coast
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Neither
