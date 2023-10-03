Lisa Smith is the Director of Community Impact at KDKA-TV and KDKA+. She is the first person at the station to hold the role, which aims to highlight the voices of underserved communities around Western Pennsylvania.

She started with the station in March of 2022; and in February 2023, she launched the station's new weekly community affairs show, "Intersections," which features community members and newsmakers sharing solutions and innovative ideas to build and enhance the Pittsburgh region.

Lisa is an Emmy-nominated journalist with more than 25 years of experience working as a reporter and anchor in various cities including Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo, St. Louis and Dallas. Her coverage has included everything from Super Bowls to presidents. But it's community stories that drive her journalistic passion.

She is excited to be in a role that allows her to merger her focus on strong journalism and community stories.

Lisa has found Pittsburghers to be kind and welcoming, and no one even blinks when she mentions she's a Clevelander. Lisa is a graduate of Kent State University. She is a wife and mother of two. She is a member of several organizations including the National Association of Black Journalists, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® and Jack and Jill of America.

In her spare time, Lisa enjoys movies, traveling and exploring home décor.