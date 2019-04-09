Lindsay Ward KDKA-TV

Lindsay Ward joined KDKA in April of 2019 as a reporter. She now anchors KDKA's morning newscast, "Your Day Pittsburgh" with David Highfield, and also anchors "Pittsburgh's CW" with John Shumway.

She also does feature reporting for which she has won a first-place Keystone Media Award and has been Emmy-nominated for both her anchoring and reporting.

Prior to KDKA, Lindsay worked at WPXI-TV as a freelance reporter and was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC-TV in Johnstown, PA, and WVVA-TV in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Lindsay is from Indiana County and is an IUP graduate where she studied Communications Media and Political Science.

She enjoys warm weather, the beach, trying new restaurants, breweries and being with her husband Tony, their son Sebastian and their soon-to-be baby girl.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: April of 2019

Hometown: Indiana, Pa.

Indiana, Pa. Alma Mater: Indiana University of Pennsylvania

FAVORITES

Music: Alternative Rock, Hard Rock

Movie: I have too many!

TV Show: Right now it's "World of Dance"— I wish I could dance that good!

Book: Too hard to choose. I'm a book nerd and usually read a few books a week!

Hobbies: Reading, traveling and baking

Sports Team: Penguins

Food: LOVE food! I enjoy brunch and Mexican food best

Local Restaurant: Don't have one, but I enjoy trying new places all the time!

Sport/Exercise: Swimming

Historical Figure: Anne Frank. I visited the Anne Frank house in Amsterdam and it was incredibly moving.

Favorite Pennsylvanian: Don't have one

Quote: "You're brave because life gives you every reason to want to give up and still, you rise, you pick yourself up and carry on."

Word: Change

Vacation Spot: The beach

Holiday: Christmas

Guilty Pleasure: Watching romantic movies that have happy endings or reading romance novels

Planet: Earth

