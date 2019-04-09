Lindsay Ward
Lindsay Ward joined KDKA in April of 2019 as a reporter. She now anchors KDKA's morning newscast, "Your Day Pittsburgh" with David Highfield, and also anchors "Pittsburgh's CW" with John Shumway.
She also does feature reporting for which she has won a first-place Keystone Media Award and has been Emmy-nominated for both her anchoring and reporting.
Prior to KDKA, Lindsay worked at WPXI-TV as a freelance reporter and was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC-TV in Johnstown, PA, and WVVA-TV in Bluefield, West Virginia.
Lindsay is from Indiana County and is an IUP graduate where she studied Communications Media and Political Science.
She enjoys warm weather, the beach, trying new restaurants, breweries and being with her husband Tony, their son Sebastian and their soon-to-be baby girl.
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: April of 2019
- Hometown: Indiana, Pa.
- Alma Mater: Indiana University of Pennsylvania
FAVORITES
- Music: Alternative Rock, Hard Rock
- Movie: I have too many!
- TV Show: Right now it's "World of Dance"— I wish I could dance that good!
- Book: Too hard to choose. I'm a book nerd and usually read a few books a week!
- Hobbies: Reading, traveling and baking
- Sports Team: Penguins
- Food: LOVE food! I enjoy brunch and Mexican food best
- Local Restaurant: Don't have one, but I enjoy trying new places all the time!
- Sport/Exercise: Swimming
- Historical Figure: Anne Frank. I visited the Anne Frank house in Amsterdam and it was incredibly moving.
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: Don't have one
- Quote: "You're brave because life gives you every reason to want to give up and still, you rise, you pick yourself up and carry on."
- Word: Change
- Vacation Spot: The beach
- Holiday: Christmas
- Guilty Pleasure: Watching romantic movies that have happy endings or reading romance novels
- Planet: Earth
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? Twitter
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? Rolling Stones
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Tearjerker
- Phone Call or Text Message? Phone call
- Mac or PC? PC
- Coffee or Tea? Coffee
- Paper or Plastic? Plastic
- Morning Person or Night Person? Morning person
- East Coast or West Coast? East Coast
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Can I say neither? Haha
