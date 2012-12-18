Kym Gable KDKA-TV

Kym came to KDKA in 2006 and anchors the 4 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

Kym also produces uplifting, enlightening stories for KDKA's "On A Positive Note" segment, and is honored to bring viewers stories of the unsung heroes, givers and doers in Pittsburgh.

Community outreach and volunteerism are driving forces in her life: Kym is the director of the non-profit support network 'Inspired Women Paying It Forward' in the South Hills. The multi-chapter organization has donated over a quarter of a million dollars to charitable organizations in Pittsburgh and across the globe.

Contact Kym Gable: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email

Kym has a background in theater and dance and still enjoys dancing with her twin girls (and her martial arts and boxing training makes her a formidable opponent in the ring).

She and her family have the "travel bug" and savor their globe-trotting experiences around the globe.

She considers herself 'a professional penny-pincher' too. Always the bargain-hunter and educated consumer, she's thrilled to share her money-saving secrets with other families.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: As a part-timer in 2006

As a part-timer in 2006 Hometown: Wheeling, West Virginia

Wheeling, West Virginia Alma Mater: West Liberty State University – Magna Cum Laude

FAVORITES

Music: Johnny Cash, Broadway Show Tunes, and a little Top 40 mixed in

Johnny Cash, Broadway Show Tunes, and a little Top 40 mixed in Movie: "Titanic"

"Titanic" TV Show: "This is Us"

"This is Us" Book: "The Confidence Code"

"The Confidence Code" Hobbies: Martial Arts, Dance, Coupon Clipping

Martial Arts, Dance, Coupon Clipping Sports Team: WVU Football!

WVU Football! Food: Sushi

Sushi Local Restaurant: Wild Rosemary

Wild Rosemary Sport/Exercise: Spinning, Yoga

Spinning, Yoga Quote: "You can't live an extraordinary life if you keep doing ordinary things." (That's my own!)

"You can't live an extraordinary life if you keep doing ordinary things." (That's my own!) Word: Persiflage

Persiflage Vacation Spot: South of France (going there this Summer, but I just KNOW it will be my fave!)

South of France (going there this Summer, but I just KNOW it will be my fave!) Holiday: Halloween!

Halloween! Guilty Pleasure: Cookie dough

Cookie dough Planet: Saturn (the rings "sing!")

THIS OR THAT