Kym Gable
Kym came to KDKA in 2006 and anchors the 4 and 6 p.m. newscasts.
Kym also produces uplifting, enlightening stories for KDKA's "On A Positive Note" segment, and is honored to bring viewers stories of the unsung heroes, givers and doers in Pittsburgh.
Community outreach and volunteerism are driving forces in her life: Kym is the director of the non-profit support network 'Inspired Women Paying It Forward' in the South Hills. The multi-chapter organization has donated over a quarter of a million dollars to charitable organizations in Pittsburgh and across the globe.
Kym has a background in theater and dance and still enjoys dancing with her twin girls (and her martial arts and boxing training makes her a formidable opponent in the ring).
She and her family have the "travel bug" and savor their globe-trotting experiences around the globe.
She considers herself 'a professional penny-pincher' too. Always the bargain-hunter and educated consumer, she's thrilled to share her money-saving secrets with other families.
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: As a part-timer in 2006
- Hometown: Wheeling, West Virginia
- Alma Mater: West Liberty State University – Magna Cum Laude
FAVORITES
- Music: Johnny Cash, Broadway Show Tunes, and a little Top 40 mixed in
- Movie: "Titanic"
- TV Show: "This is Us"
- Book: "The Confidence Code"
- Hobbies: Martial Arts, Dance, Coupon Clipping
- Sports Team: WVU Football!
- Food: Sushi
- Local Restaurant: Wild Rosemary
- Sport/Exercise: Spinning, Yoga
- Quote: "You can't live an extraordinary life if you keep doing ordinary things." (That's my own!)
- Word: Persiflage
- Vacation Spot: South of France (going there this Summer, but I just KNOW it will be my fave!)
- Holiday: Halloween!
- Guilty Pleasure: Cookie dough
- Planet: Saturn (the rings "sing!")
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles (I had a radio show in college called "The After-Dinner Beatle Break with Kymmie K.")
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Tearjerker
- Phone Call or Text Message? Call me!
- Mac or PC? I'm a Mac girl
- Coffee or Tea? Coffee!
- Paper or Plastic? Neither! I carry my own re-usable canvas bags everywhere!
- Morning Person or Night Person? Night!
- East Coast or West Coast? East Coast
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars