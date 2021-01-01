Kristine Sorensen KDKA-TV

Kristine Sorensen joined KDKA as a reporter/anchor in April 2003. She anchors KDKA News at 5 p.m., as well as special reports and Kidsburgh stories, in partnership with Kidsburgh.org, featuring the positive things in our community for kids and families. Kristine also hosted "Pittsburgh Today Live" for 11 years on KDKA.

Kristine came to KDKA after working as a reporter/anchor in Dallas, Texas. She earned a Master's Degree in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's Degree in Government with a minor in dance from the College of William and Mary in Virginia. She received a graduate marketing certificate from Southern Methodist University and has taught at Point Park University as an adjunct professor.

Contact Kristine Sorensen: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email

Kristine won a Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award for Features Reporter for Human Interest Stories for her Kidsburgh reports, including a story on a colorful crossing guard, children in "A Musical Christmas Carol" and a boy with Autism who learned to speak through the help of a special iPad speaking device. That story went viral online and has been seen by more than 2 million people. Kristine has also won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting and an AP Award for hosting Pittsburgh Today Live which won best news talk show.

Kristine enjoys reading, playing tennis, gardening and enjoying Pittsburgh's cultural institutions.

She has studied dance since she was a child and performed with dance companies for 10 years. In 2013, she performed a solo with Bodiography Contemporary Ballet company's performance at the Byham Theater.

Kristine volunteers in many ways in the community. She served on the Board of Trustees for the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre for 10 years and has written about dance for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. She is an active supporter of the March of Dimes, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Jefferson Awards Foundation. Kristine is married to KDKA Radio host Marty Griffin. They have two daughters, Sophia and Chloe, and a son, Vincent.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: April 2003

April 2003 Hometown: Winter Park, Florida

Winter Park, Florida Alma Mater: College of William and Mary, Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism

FAVORITES

Music: "Les Miserables" musical Broadway soundtrack

"Les Miserables" musical Broadway soundtrack Movie: "The Sound of Music"

"The Sound of Music" TV Show: "CBS Sunday Morning"

"CBS Sunday Morning" Book: "The Poisonwood Bible" by Barbara Kingsolver

"The Poisonwood Bible" by Barbara Kingsolver Hobbies: Tennis, Crafts, Skiing, Book Club, Gardening

Tennis, Crafts, Skiing, Book Club, Gardening Sports Team: Steelers

Steelers Food: Pizza

Pizza Local Restaurant: Cucina Bella in Bridgeville

Cucina Bella in Bridgeville Hidden PA Gem: Children's Theater Series & Festival

Children's Theater Series & Festival Sport/Exercise: Snow skiing

Snow skiing Historical Figure: Walt Disney

Walt Disney Favorite Pennsylvanian: Martha Graham, dancer

Martha Graham, dancer Quote: "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent." - Eleanor Roosevelt

"No one can make you feel inferior without your consent." - Eleanor Roosevelt Word: Love

Love Vacation Spot: Tahiti

Tahiti Holiday: Christmas

Christmas Guilty Pleasure: Cool Ranch Doritos

THIS OR THAT

Facebook or Twitter? Facebook

Facebook Cats or Dogs? Cats

Cats Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Beatles Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Comedy Phone Call or Text Message? Phone call

Phone call Mac or PC? Mac

Mac Coffee or Tea? Coffee

Coffee Paper or Plastic? Paper

Paper Morning Person or Night Person? Morning person

Morning person East Coast or West Coast? East Coast

East Coast Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars

Get to know KDKA's Kristine Sorensen by hearing her answers to these 22 questions: