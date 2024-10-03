(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Katie O'Malley is an Emmy Award-winning broadcast professional, TV personality and Pittsburgh native with a passion for sports, storytelling and connecting with people. Katie joined Team PTL in June of 2023. She is a Yinzer through and through and cherishes the opportunity to showcase our beautiful city and the extraordinary people throughout the region as a reporter for Pittsburgh Today Live.

Katie has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from the University of Colorado, Boulder. Katie's inherent curiosity and passion for sports and television production led her to a 12-year career in sports in entertainment, including six seasons as a radio and TV host for the Pittsburgh Penguins, stints covering the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies, the Denver Broncos, various NCAA events, high school football broadcasts in Denver and Pittsburgh, and working for two different regional sports networks in Denver and Pittsburgh.

Most recently, Katie served the City of Pittsburgh as the Deputy Press Secretary in the Office of Mayor William Peduto for five years where she had her finger on the pulse of daily communications coming in and out of City Hall, produced special events on behalf of the Mayor's Office and started the Canine Ambassador Program in 2016 with her beloved Golden Retriever, River (2014-2024.) City Hall is also where she met and fell in love with her husband, Kevin.

In 2008, Katie received a Heartland Emmy Award for a Live Sporting Event as an Associate Producer on FNS Rocky Mountain's coverage of the Colorado State High School Football Championships. The Western PA Cystic Fibrosis Foundation named Katie one of Pittsburgh's "Fifty Finest" in 2010; in 2015, Katie was one of Pittsburgh Magazine's "40 Under 40" honorees and in 2016 she was honored by Pittsburgh Magazine as one of the "10 Best Smiles in Pittsburgh." Katie serves on the Board of Directors for two local non-profits, the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation and Quantum Theatre.

Contact Katie O'Malley: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email

Outside of work, Katie is the proud stepmom to three beautiful, amazing kids - George, Teddy and Caroline. Katie and her husband Kevin have been married since 2021 and reside in North Point Breeze with their family. When not working or at a hockey rink, Katie enjoys spending time with her family and friends, going to sporting events and concerts and dining at the amazing restaurants throughout Pittsburgh.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Katie grew up in the Borough of Forest Hills, is the youngest of four siblings (all living in Pittsburgh with their families now!) and never found a sport she didn't like to play or met a dog she didn't want to pet. She credits her late parents – Marty (Vietnam Veteran, Career Public Servant) and JoAnn O'Malley (Nurse) – for teaching her the importance of family and faith, working hard and with integrity, and living a meaningful life rooted in community with a commitment to serving others.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: June 2023

Hometown: Pittsburgh! Grew up in Forest Hills.

Alma Mater: The Ellis School 2002, University of Colorado 2006

FAVORITES

Music: Anything that makes me want to dance!

Movie: Too hard to choose.

TV Show: Peaky Blinders and/or Friends

Book: I love non-fiction and learning something new from personal stories.

Food: Pizza

Local Restaurant: It's a tie between Dish and Pusadee's Garden

Hidden PA Gem: Sunsets on Lake Erie are pretty spectacular!

Sport/Exercise: Baseball is my first love. Hot Yoga is my fav way to exercise.

Historical Figure: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Favorite Pennsylvanian: Fred Rogers

Quote: "Always remember there was nothing worth sharing like the love that let us share our name." – the Avett Brothers

Word: Kerfluffle

Vacation Spot: Stone Harbor, NJ.

Holiday: St. Patrick's Day

Planet: Earth is the only planet I've been to, so…

