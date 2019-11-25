Kathy Hostetter KDKA-TV

Kathy Hostetter was named News Director at KDKA in November 2018.

Prior to moving East, Hostetter served as the News Director at WTHR in Indianapolis, where she oversaw a team of talented, award-winning journalists.

Several of her team's reporting and investigative work received Alfred I. DuPont, Sigma Delta Chi, Regional Edward R. Murrow and regional Emmy recognition.

Have feedback regarding the stations: Click here to share!

In 2017, the station received two national Peabody awards, which was unprecedented for the industry. Both Peabody reports were for investigative journalism and shined a light on wrongdoing. One on exposing poor conditions and mismanagement at a church-based homeless shelter, and the other for exposing a lack of oversight in Indiana's environmental regulations and holding the agency accountable.

Prior to Indianapolis, Hostetter managed newsrooms in Louisville, Kentucky (WAVE3); Norfolk, Virginia (WAVY-TV 10); and Fort Wayne, Indiana (WISE-TV.) She also wore Executive Producer and Producer hats in San Francisco; Fort Wayne, Indianapolis; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Moline, Illinois. A fun fact: Hostetter ended up running two Indiana newsrooms where she used to be a producer!

Contact Kathy Hostetter: Twitter | Email

Hostetter is originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and graduated from Ball State University.

She got her degree in French with a specialty in the Telecommunications practicum, which was where David Letterman got his start. She received an on-campus internship in Letterman's name, which was at WBST Radio, reading local news reports during local breaks of NPR's "Morning Edition."

Hostetter's husband is from NE Pennsylvania. They have a daughter and two cats who think they're dogs. She currently sits on the board for Canine Companions for Independence in its North Central Region. She was also active on the Fort Wayne CrimeStoppers board, and Central Indiana's Cancer Support Community board.