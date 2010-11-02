John Shumway KDKA-TV

John Shumway joined KDKA in October 1988 as a General Assignment Reporter.

During his years at KDKA, he has anchored the morning and weekend news, been a featured General Assignment Reporter on the station's 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts, and now has returned to mornings to keep you up to date on the traffic, and anchor The KDKA Morning News on Pittsburgh's CW.

John began his broadcasting career as a disc jockey for WLAP Radio in Lexington, Kentucky, while he was in college. After graduation, he started his news career by moving into the WLAP Radio newsroom. In 1979, John moved to WHAS Radio News in Louisville, Kentucky, where he switched over to WHAS-TV News as a reporter two years later.

Contact John Shumway: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email

John has been recognized throughout his broadcasting career regionally, statewide, and nationally. Two Emmy Awards, and a Columbia DuPont Citation, top the list of awards and recognitions John has received.

John earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from Eastern Kentucky University in 1978. His desk is an art gallery of Shumway family snapshots and John will quickly tell you that his most important jobs are husband, father, and Pappy. He resides in the Pittsburgh area with his wife, Sonya. In his spare time, John enjoys hiking, music, and singing with his friends in the choir at St Paul's United Methodist Church.