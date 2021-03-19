Jennifer Borrasso KDKA-TV

Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience from networks on Capitol Hill to various No. 1 stations throughout the country.

Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories. Some of the major stories Jennifer has covered include the attack on the Pentagon live from the scene, the 911 anniversary live from Shanksville, the D.C. area sniper attacks and the Binghamton shooting rampage live from the scene. She has also interviewed top political players such as Bill and Hillary Clinton, Dick Cheney, John McCain, Rudy Giuliani and Jesse Jackson.

Contact Jennifer Borrasso:

The Emmy-nominated Jennifer also worked in Washington D.C., for several networks: Fox News Channel, SRN News and NBC News.

At NBC under tight deadlines, she produced stories for affiliates across the country.

Jennifer also helped coordinate live coverage at the Bush headquarters for the 2004 presidential election. At SRN, where she gathered news on Capitol Hill, Jennifer wrote and anchored live hourly newscasts for a radio network serving more than 1,500 stations.

Jennifer is a Pittsburgh native.

She is married and lives in Cranberry with her husband.

She graduated Magna Cum Laude from The University of Pittsburgh.

Please send me your story ideas!

VITALS

Joined KDKA: August 2019

August 2019 Hometown: Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Alma Mater: University of Pittsburgh

FAVORITES

Music: Country, Christian, Pop & Classic Rock

Country, Christian, Pop & Classic Rock Movie: Rocky

Rocky TV Show: I am a news junkie

I am a news junkie Book: CS Lewis The Screwtape Letters

CS Lewis The Screwtape Letters Hobbies: Horseback riding, skiing, tennis, golf & traveling

Horseback riding, skiing, tennis, golf & traveling Sports Team: Steelers

Steelers Food: Fish (salmon)

Fish (salmon) Local Restaurant: Altius (I love the view too!)

Altius (I love the view too!) Sport/Exercise: Gym in the winter. Walking outside when the weather is nice

Gym in the winter. Walking outside when the weather is nice Quote: "Never, never, never give up." - Winston Churchill

"Never, never, never give up." - Winston Churchill Word: Draconian or Fungible

Draconian or Fungible Vacation Spot: I'm dying to see Ireland

I'm dying to see Ireland Holiday: Christmas

Christmas Guilty Pleasure: Dark chocolate pretzels

Dark chocolate pretzels Planet: Earth

