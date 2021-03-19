Jennifer Borrasso
Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience from networks on Capitol Hill to various No. 1 stations throughout the country.
Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories. Some of the major stories Jennifer has covered include the attack on the Pentagon live from the scene, the 911 anniversary live from Shanksville, the D.C. area sniper attacks and the Binghamton shooting rampage live from the scene. She has also interviewed top political players such as Bill and Hillary Clinton, Dick Cheney, John McCain, Rudy Giuliani and Jesse Jackson.
The Emmy-nominated Jennifer also worked in Washington D.C., for several networks: Fox News Channel, SRN News and NBC News.
At NBC under tight deadlines, she produced stories for affiliates across the country.
Jennifer also helped coordinate live coverage at the Bush headquarters for the 2004 presidential election. At SRN, where she gathered news on Capitol Hill, Jennifer wrote and anchored live hourly newscasts for a radio network serving more than 1,500 stations.
Jennifer is a Pittsburgh native.
She is married and lives in Cranberry with her husband.
She graduated Magna Cum Laude from The University of Pittsburgh.
Please send me your story ideas!
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: August 2019
- Hometown: Pittsburgh
- Alma Mater: University of Pittsburgh
FAVORITES
- Music: Country, Christian, Pop & Classic Rock
- Movie: Rocky
- TV Show: I am a news junkie
- Book: CS Lewis The Screwtape Letters
- Hobbies: Horseback riding, skiing, tennis, golf & traveling
- Sports Team: Steelers
- Food: Fish (salmon)
- Local Restaurant: Altius (I love the view too!)
- Sport/Exercise: Gym in the winter. Walking outside when the weather is nice
- Quote: "Never, never, never give up." - Winston Churchill
- Word: Draconian or Fungible
- Vacation Spot: I'm dying to see Ireland
- Holiday: Christmas
- Guilty Pleasure: Dark chocolate pretzels
- Planet: Earth
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
- Phone Call or Text Message? Let's talk!
- Mac or PC? Mac
- Coffee or Tea? Coffee
- Paper or Plastic? Paper
- Morning Person or Night Person? Night!
- East Coast or West Coast? West Coast
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
