Erica Mokay
If home is where the heart is, then Erica's heart has always been in Pennsylvania, and specifically Pittsburgh.
Before coming back to her hometown though, as a strong believer in "going where life leads," life has led Erica down the country roads of West Virginia, through Dean Martin's hometown in Ohio, and over to the Mitten State where she spent several years as a "Gal in Kalamazoo."
A seasoned journalist with more than a decade of experience in television news, Erica's dedication to informing viewers has earned her a regional EMMY nomination and put her in front of several national stories, including the rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from its West Michigan facility, the recent, catastrophic train derailment in East Palestine, and the tragic shooting on the campus of Michigan State University.
She's also had the pleasure of interviewing and introducing some of the biggest names in country music to the stage for Jamboree in the Hills, a multi-day concert in Ohio that was once considered the biggest and longest running music festival in the country.
After receiving a BS in Television Journalism from West Virginia University, Erica got her first official TV news job at WTOV-9 in Steubenville, Ohio. She spent 5 years covering the Ohio Valley before confirming that yes, there really is a Kalamazoo, and accepting a morning anchor position at WWMT-Newschannel 3, a CBS affiliate in Michigan covering Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek. While in Michigan, Erica started as the weekday morning anchor then was promoted to primetime, anchoring weeknights at 5, 6, 10 and 11 p.m.
As a Westmoreland County kid, raised in Belle Vernon, Erica grew up referring to all plastic bags as "Giant Eagle bags," and indulging in the cookie table at just about every family function.
Erica grew up watching Pittsburgh news, idolizing the people she saw on her tv screen. For as long as she can remember, she's hoped to one day have the privilege of working alongside them while also reporting on her favorite city.
Finally having the opportunity to do so, is not something she takes lightly.
When she's not working, Erica enjoys spending time with family, friends, and her dog, Lila.
If you see her out and about, don't hesitate to say hello!
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: October 2022
- Hometown: Belle Vernon
- Alma Mater: Belle Vernon Area High School, West Virginia University
FAVORITES
- Music: If it's on, I'll likely listen…. And eventually start dancing to it!
- Movie: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- TV Show: Sex and the City, ANYTHING True Crime
- Hobbies: Antiquing/Salvaging (I love finding unique treasures)
- Food: Pizza, extra cheese PLEASE!
- Local Restaurant: Pizza House in West Newton & Jioio's in Latrobe. Have I mentioned my favorite food is pizza?
- Historical Figure: Dolly Parton
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: My mom
- Quote: "…Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." – Fred Rogers
- "Don't tell me the sky's the limit when there are footprints on the moon." – Paul Brandt
- Word: "Kerfuffle"
- Vacation Spot: Any beach, anywhere!
- Holiday: Halloween!
- Guilty Pleasure: Binge watching "Catfish: The TV Show" and eating white cake with buttercream frosting
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? Instagram
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs… especially my sweet girl, Lila.
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? NSYNC or Backstreet Boys? NSYNC, always and forever! (I'm a millennial)
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
- Phone Call or Text? Text
- Coffee or Tea? Coffee
- Morning Person or Night Person? Depends on the shift I'm working…. Just as long as I'm getting AT LEAST 6 hours of sleep!
- East Coast or West Coast? East Coast
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Star STRUCK! I work alongside some Pittsburgh legends!
for more features.