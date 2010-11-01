Dave Crawley KDKA-TV

Dave Crawley joined KDKA in April 1988 where he reports on the interesting stories of "KD Country."

Throughout his career, Dave has visited many towns and has enjoyed learning about community activities and interests. He has taped more than 5,000 stories. Dave also wrote and produced a highly acclaimed documentary "Celebrating 50 Years in Our Hometowns." Before joining KDKA, Dave was a news anchor/reporter for WMTV-TV in Madison, Wisconsin.

Numerous awards have been given to Dave throughout his career. He has won 13 Emmy awards, including "Outstanding Feature Reporter" in the Mid-Atlantic states, and an Edward R. Murrow Award for broadcast news writing. Dave received the "Bill Burns Award" for journalistic excellence at the 2014 Art Rooney Award Dinner.

The celebrity chairman of walkathons sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association and other groups, Dave is active in many local organizations. He is also the author of a book titled Sidelights on Wisconsin.

Known for his rhyming stories on KDKA, Dave has branched out into children's literature. Dave's first book, the critically-acclaimed Cat Poems honors our feline friends. His second book, Dog Poems, was selected at one of "The best Children's Books of the Year" by the Bank Street Children's Book Committee. Dave's book of school poems, Reading, Rhyming and 'Rithmetic received a starred review ("Highly Recommended") from the Library Media Connection. His 4th book of children's poetry is titled "Crawley Bugs." As the title suggests, it's a book of insects, spiders, and their kin.

Dave also has numerous poems in ten anthologies: Rolling in the Aisles, If Kids Ruled the School, Miles of Smiles, I Invited a Dragon to Dinner, Peter Peter Pizza Eater, My Teacher's In Detention, Lady Bug, Lady Bug, Pound A Poem, and What I Did On My Summer Vacation.

In addition, he has published dozens of poems in 13 national children's magazines, including "Ranger Rick", "Cricket," and "Jack and Jill."

Dave won the 2013 "March Madness of Children's Poetry," finishing number one in a competition of leading children's poets around the world.

Dave makes frequent appearances at area schools, reading his rhymes to poets of the future. To contact him about making an appearance at a school, email: dcrawley@kdka.com.

A graduate of Washington and Lee University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History, Dave went on to receive a Master of Arts degree in Mass Communication from Emerson College in Boston. Born in Frankfurt, Germany, he now resides in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. Dave enjoys traveling and meeting people in the hometowns of the Tri-State Area.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: 1988

1988 Hometown: Pittsburgh (Squirrel Hill)

Pittsburgh (Squirrel Hill) Alma Mater: Washington & Lee University (BA, English) Emerson College (MA, Mass Communication)

FAVORITES

Music: 60's

60's Movie: "The Graduate", "Halloween", "Casablanca"

"The Graduate", "Halloween", "Casablanca" TV Show: "CBS Sunday Morning"

"CBS Sunday Morning" Book: "1984", "11/22/63"

"1984", "11/22/63" Hobbies: Writing Children's Poetry Books, Reading

Writing Children's Poetry Books, Reading Sports Team: Pirates, Steelers, Penguins, Boston Celtics

Pirates, Steelers, Penguins, Boston Celtics Food: Lobster

Lobster Local Restaurant: Pamela's

Pamela's Hidden PA Gem: Frick Park Trails

Frick Park Trails Sport/Exercise: Hiking, Walking on the Beach

Hiking, Walking on the Beach Historical Figure: Martin Luther King, Abraham Lincoln, Eleanor Roosevelt

Martin Luther King, Abraham Lincoln, Eleanor Roosevelt Favorite Pennsylvanian: Not James Buchanan

Not James Buchanan Quote: "Quoth the Raven, Nevermore"

"Quoth the Raven, Nevermore" Word: Sesquipedalian

Sesquipedalian Vacation Spot: Little Compton, Rhode Island

Little Compton, Rhode Island Holiday: Christmas

Christmas Guilty Pleasure: Sleeping till noon on Saturday

Sleeping till noon on Saturday Planet: This one

